2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now With $200 and Hold Long Term

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) just had its second-strongest first quarter in the past decade. The index advanced 10.2% during the three-month period that ended in March, notching 22 record highs along the way.Meanwhile, valuations across the stock market have become much more expensive, but buying opportunities still exist. For instance, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) have strong positions in their respective industries, both stocks are priced reasonably given their growth prospects, and shares are relatively affordable. Indeed, investors can purchase a full share of each stock for less than $200.Here's why that's a smart move.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel