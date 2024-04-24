|
24.04.2024 11:35:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now With $200 and Hold Long Term
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) just had its second-strongest first quarter in the past decade. The index advanced 10.2% during the three-month period that ended in March, notching 22 record highs along the way.Meanwhile, valuations across the stock market have become much more expensive, but buying opportunities still exist. For instance, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) have strong positions in their respective industries, both stocks are priced reasonably given their growth prospects, and shares are relatively affordable. Indeed, investors can purchase a full share of each stock for less than $200.Here's why that's a smart move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!