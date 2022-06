2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market downtrend started with a pullback in high-growth stocks, but it has spread to most industries and sectors in the market. Even some of the most rock-solid businesses in the world haven't been spared.However, there is opportunity to be found in this market turbulence. Here are two of the most impressive companies in the world whose stocks are down by 23% and 48%, respectively, from the recent highs that look like excellent buys for patient long-term investors.If I had to put all of my money into a single stock and hold it through a deep recession, it would be Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). And it's not even close. To put it mildly, this is a business that was built for tough times.Continue reading