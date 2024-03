2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $1,000

If you're sitting on some extra cash, there's not a better time to consider putting that money to work in the stock market. Leading tech companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have reported improving growth over the last year, but these companies have great prospects in 2024 and beyond.An investor with less than $1,000 could buy at least one share of each stock right now . Here's why these two companies are no-brainer investments.Over the last 10 years, shares of Alphabet knocked it out of the park for investors, as the company rode strong tailwinds in the digital advertising market. The stock has returned 147% over the last five years and is sitting close to new highs as the online advertising market recovers from the macroeconomic headwinds, but the market still underestimates Google's advantages in data and artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel