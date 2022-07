2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market may not have been a happy hunting ground so far this year, but investors shouldn't forget that buying shares of solid companies is a tried and tested way of enhancing one's wealth.The S&P 500, for instance, has averaged annual returns of 13.9% from 2011 through 2020. That's why investors looking to get started in the stock market -- even with a small amount such as $100 -- should focus on the bigger picture and consider buying some solid stocks that are trading at relatively attractive valuations following their slide in 2022.Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) are two stocks trading under $100 that investors can consider buying right now . Let's see why.Continue reading