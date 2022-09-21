2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $100 a Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The increased availability of fractional shares made a huge difference for individual investors over the past decade. It removed the need to purchase whole shares of costly stocks. Instead, they can purchase fractions of a share and get in on owning great businesses with less consideration about the overall share price.Unfortunately, there are still several brokerages that don't offer the option to buy fractional shares. Investors outside the U.S. also have limited access to this feature. For some of these retail investors, having to buy one share of a stock that is worth thousands of dollars can severely unbalance and overweight a portfolio toward a single company. It means these investors must look to lower-priced stocks to keep the weighting balanced.Thankfully, there are some lower-priced stocks that can serve this purpose well. Two companies I'm excited about (that also trade for under $100 a share) are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). While these companies currently have reasonably priced shares, I'd be just as willing to buy them if their prices were high enough to force me to buy in through fractional shares.Continue reading