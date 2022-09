2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Have you ever experienced sticker shock when looking at a stock? If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business.If you're short on ideas for where to find such shares, let's look at a pair of sub-$15 stocks that are obvious buys for investors willing to take on some risk for potential growth. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).Continue reading