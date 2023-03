2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market sell-off last year might have shaken the confidence of some investors, but there are plenty of strong companies that are well positioned for tremendous growth.If you don't have much money to invest, but want to get in on the ground floor of tomorrow's market darlings, AI-based lending platform provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and leading cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) might be what you're looking for.Upstart has the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the next decade. Its artificial intelligence-based lending platform is completely revolutionizing how banks process and approve credit applications. The benefits Upstart's platform offers are more accurate risk assessment, higher approval rates, and lower interest rates for borrowers. This adds up to better terms for consumers and higher returns for lenders.Continue reading