2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $500

There are no guarantees in the stock market, but investing in industry leaders with a track record of above-average growth is a relatively safe way to grow your savings over time.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are solid companies that generate billions in profits every year. An investor can buy one share of either stock for less than $500. Here's why these two stocks are compelling buys right now .Shares of Alphabet have continued to hit new highs in 2024. Google Search and YouTube are seeing improving revenue growth as the digital advertising market recovers, which is how the company makes most of its money. But the company is also developing new revenue streams beyond advertising that points to a bright future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel