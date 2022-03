2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $85

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent market sell-off has been painful for investors. The S&P 500 is down 8% year to date, and many growth stocks have tumbled even farther. Long-term investors know that market drops are the price of admission for the upside investing in stocks can provide over many years, but that doesn't make it any less painful to experience.Many companies that have seen their stock prices fall are still strong businesses that should reward investors over time, and now their shares can be purchased for a steep discount. Let's take a look at two stocks I think are no-brainers to own, each trading for less than $85 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading