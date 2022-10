2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Under $10

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A company's stock price doesn't necessarily reflect its market cap -- the value of all its shares combined. That said, lower-priced stocks tend to represent smaller companies and an opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of a long-term opportunity. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) both trade for under $10 per share. Let's explore why they may not stay this cheap for long. Farfetch is an e-commerce platform focusing on luxury goods and apparel. With a stock price of just $7.32, the company's $2.84 billion valuation puts it in the mid-cap category. And while a recent slowdown in online shopping activity has dented growth, a dirt-cheap valuation and exciting acquisitions could signal a rebound. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading