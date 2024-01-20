|
20.01.2024 13:35:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
There's an old axiom on Wall Street that includes a reference to buying when others are fearful. That's easier said than done, of course, but two stocks that seem to fit the bill today are UDR (NYSE: UDR) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD).Here's a quick look at each and why you might want to put $1,000 into these stocks right now.Most property markets go through cycles like this: Supply is low so rental rates rise, new construction comes in to take advantage of high prices, excess supply pressures rental rates, and construction dries up, leading right back to low supply. It is a fairly predictable cycle, complicated by the fact that building properties generally take a long time. As an apartment landlord, real estate investment trust (REIT) UDR is most concerned with multi-tenant residential properties. Looking at the cycle outlined above, new supply is starting to push rental prices lower.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!