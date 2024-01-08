|
08.01.2024 11:20:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now for 2024
The U.S. equity market ended 2023 on a high note. With sectors such as healthcare, energy, and materials set to recover, the stock market may continue to demonstrate impressive performance, at least in early 2024. The possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates is further helping build optimism in the stock market.Hence, if you have $1,000 that is not needed to pay bills or for contingencies, then you can consider picking up small stakes in exceptional stocks with impressive growth prospects to enjoy robust returns in 2024. Here's why Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Toast (NYSE: TOST) fit the bill.Once clubbed with other run-of-the-mill server manufacturers, Super Micro has now differentiated itself as a leading provider of application-optimized and energy-efficient server and storage systems. The company's services are used by nearly 1,000 clients in more than 100 countries across end markets, such as cloud computing, 5G mobile networks, autonomous driving, edge computing, and the Internet of Things.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!