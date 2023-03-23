|
23.03.2023 14:20:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $100 Right Now
2023 has so far been volatile for the U.S. equity market. The strong bull rally in January seems to have fizzled out on worries about rising inflation and mixed corporate earnings performance. Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, highlighting the need for "faster tightening" of the money supply and for higher-than-expected interest rates in the coming months have further affected investor confidence.Moreover, the collapse of regional bank Silicon Valley Bank and the potential risk of contagion to other financial institutions have also increased the risk of recession.However, there is still money to be made on Wall Street for long-term investors in the current uncertain economic environment. Investors can put as little as $100 in high-quality and fundamentally strong companies such as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) or DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) -- so long as the money isn't needed to cover expenses or contingencies -- to start building wealth now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
