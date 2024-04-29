|
29.04.2024 12:50:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
The U.S. stock market is currently grappling with increasing concerns that inflation may reaccelerate, which could lead the Federal Reserve to delay its plan to start cutting interest rates. Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research has even cautioned that there is a possibility of the S&P 500 index declining by 10% amid these economic uncertainties. In such turbulent times, long-term investors should favor fundamentally strong companies with robust growth potential. However, you do not need to bet huge amounts of cash in these periods of uncertainty. If you have even $100 that you can set aside for the future, then picking up a few shares of either of these stocks could prove to be a wise choice in the long run.The first no-brainer stock begging to be bought now is enterprise software player Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) company are up by nearly 26% so far in 2024 and up by 164.5% in the past year, even after a significant pullback in the past few weeks. That recent dip in share prices, however, presents an opportunity to pick up at least a small stake in this company and capitalize on its robust long-term growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!