Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 13:25:00

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

The data is pretty compelling. Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed non-dividend payers by a wide margin. The average dividend stock in the S&P 500 has produced a 9.2% average-annual total return over the last 50 years, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That compares to a negative 0.6% for the typical non-payer. However, there's an important caveat. Dividend growth stocks have delivered much higher total returns of 10.2% compared to 6.6% for companies with no change in their dividend policies. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stand out for their ability to grow their dividends. Because of that, they look like no-brainer stocks for those with a couple of hundred dollars to invest right now. They could earn an above-average return on that money without taking on a lot of risk.Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend by at least 5% annually for the last dozen years. Meanwhile, its predecessors have delivered a 6% compound annual dividend growth rate since 1999. That steadily rising payout has helped power a 16% average-annual total return for Brookfield's investors over the last 20+ years, pulverizing the 7% average total return of the S&P 500. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 10,50 -0,94% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht in die Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen