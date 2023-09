2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

The data is pretty compelling. Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed non-dividend payers by a wide margin. The average dividend stock in the S&P 500 has produced a 9.2% average-annual total return over the last 50 years, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That compares to a negative 0.6% for the typical non-payer. However, there's an important caveat. Dividend growth stocks have delivered much higher total returns of 10.2% compared to 6.6% for companies with no change in their dividend policies. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stand out for their ability to grow their dividends. Because of that, they look like no-brainer stocks for those with a couple of hundred dollars to invest right now . They could earn an above-average return on that money without taking on a lot of risk.Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend by at least 5% annually for the last dozen years. Meanwhile, its predecessors have delivered a 6% compound annual dividend growth rate since 1999. That steadily rising payout has helped power a 16% average-annual total return for Brookfield's investors over the last 20+ years, pulverizing the 7% average total return of the S&P 500. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel