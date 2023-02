2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot you could buy with $300: a smartwatch, a plane ticket -- even 60 crates of eggs at the current price. But in the stock market, that relatively small sum of money could help set the stage for impressive returns if invested in the right companies over a long enough time. Let's explore why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) could turn your money into significantly more. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading