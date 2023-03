2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Three hundred dollars isn't a fortune in the grand scheme of things. But it could help set the stage for impressive stock returns if invested in the right companies and held there over a long enough time frame. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have what it takes to be companies that provide impressive returns on a relatively small investment. Let's discuss why these two no-brainer stocks can generate respectable growth by providing the background infrastructure in their respective industries. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading