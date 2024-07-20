|
20.07.2024 10:45:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now
Warren Buffett has written annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders for nearly six decades. Investors looking for a treasure trove of timeless financial advice should consider reading them. The following quote comes from the 1996 shareholder letter, but it remains perfectly relevant today."Your goal as an investor should simply be to purchase, at a rational price, a part interest in an easily understandable business whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, ten, and twenty years from now."UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) satisfy those conditions. They have compelling growth prospects, and their stocks trade at reasonable valuations. Additionally, shares of both companies are priced below $50, making them widely affordable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
