2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce adoption is one of the most pivotal consumer megatrends of our lifetimes, and it is far from over. According to Morgan Stanley, the industry looks poised to expand by 64% to $5.4 trillion globally by 2026. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) look like excellent ways for investors to bet on this transformational opportunity. Let's explore why they could turn a $500 investment into significantly more over the long term. With a market capitalization of just over $1 trillion, Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world. And despite a challenging run over the last 12 months, it still enjoys the advantages in scale and adaptability that helped it become so successful in the first place. Continue reading