22.02.2023 14:45:00
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
In the grand scheme of things, $500 isn't a fortune. But it can be a good opening investment for life-changing returns in the stock market. Let's discuss why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term. While Amazon has recovered sharply in 2023, the shares are still down a whopping 37% over the last 12 months, allowing investors to buy the dip. While the embattled internet company faces challenges in its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses, new synergistic opportunities could help power the next leg of long-term growth. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
