2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $65 in April

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 10% so far in 2024, and it entered April at an all-time high. But even with some S&P 500 stocks trading at new highs, there are still some opportunities for investors looking to buy growth stocks.In fact, there are plenty of individual stocks still sitting below their all-time highs set during the tech frenzy in 2021, because they saw sharp reversals in 2022. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are two great examples.SentinelOne is a cybersecurity powerhouse with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core, and DigitalOcean operates a cloud computing platform designed for small and mid-size businesses. Their stock prices are down roughly 69% and 70%, respectively, from their best-ever levels. Here's why the shares look attractive for investors with $65 available to invest.