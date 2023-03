2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is a legend within investing circles, and for good reason. Over the past 57 years, Berkshire has delivered a compound annual return of 19.8% versus 9.9% for the benchmark S&P 500, thanks to Buffett's stock-picking acumen. Which Buffett stocks stand out as no-brainer buys right now? Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two names that should deliver solid returns for shareholders in 2023 and beyond. Read on to find out more about these two core Berkshire holdings. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading