2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Whether you're a casual investor or trade professionally, chances are you're familiar with Warren Buffett. The investing mogul owns Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world's most successful holdings companies. Its success has seen it achieve a market cap of $909 billion, making it the world's eighth-most-valuable company and putting it in a similar league to some of the biggest tech giants.Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio posted a nearly-20% compound annual gain from 1965 to 2023, and is now worth $373 billion. Much of the company's growth is owed to the tech market, with at least 45% of its portfolio dedicated to tech stocks Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel