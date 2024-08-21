|
21.08.2024 11:42:00
2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Every time Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) updates its considerable equity portfolio, the master investor is a hot watercooler topic for days. Much ink has been spilled, and breath expended, about the additions and subtractions with the portfolio. We're still just after the latest update, hence the considerable speculation lately.As ever, though, there are numerous gems in the portfolio that are worthwhile for any investor to own no matter what the master is doing with them now. In that spirit, I'm highlighting two of the very best Buffett stocks at the moment: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Recently, it seemed as if Apple was threatening to take up all the oxygen in Berkshire's equity portfolio. After all, the hugely popular tech stock's market value had expanded to more than half of the total for the entire collection. That percentage began to obey gravity when Buffett and his team enacted a series of sell-offs in recent months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!