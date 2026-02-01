NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.02.2026 12:15:00
2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
After leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) for 60 years, Warren Buffett stepped away as CEO at age 95. To say it was a good run would be an understatement. Buffett and his managers turned Berkshire Hathaway into a trillion-dollar company (as of Jan. 28) and routinely outperformed the market along the way.No doubt that lots of Buffett's philosophies will continue with Berkshire Hathaway, including many of the investments made while he was leading the way. If you're looking for a couple to add to your portfolio, these two Berskhire investments are built to be successful for quite some time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
