21.02.2026 14:25:00
2 Northeast Retirement Towns That Keep You Close to Culture Without Big-City Prices
The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire" report is a deep dive into where to live and why. It examines multiple factors, from quality of life to affordability.Most retirees have to balance those two factors, since high costs can make living in certain areas a stretch. But there's a sweet spot to be found by living near a high-cost area that's culturally rich but far enough away that the cost of living is more reasonable. This is why you might want to look at Paterson, New Jersey and Allentown, Pennsylvania.Paterson is within driving distance of New York City, which means you have access to all of the benefits of city living without having to actually live in the city. Plus, as The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire in the Northeast" report highlights, Paterson has lower living costs than other areas in the region.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
