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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 08:05:00
2 Nuclear Stocks Worth Buying After the SpaceX IPO
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is complete. Now, the spending spree begins. What will SpaceX be spending all of its newfound IPO cash on? The answer is obvious if you read through the company's IPO prospectus: artificial intelligence (AI)."We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," SpaceX's IPO prospectus boldly claims. The company values its total addressable market at an astounding $28.5 trillion. More than 90% of that total opportunity set, however, deals exclusively with AI. Therefore, SpaceX's long-term growth prospects hinge heavily on how well the company scales its AI division.There's just one problem: a lack of new energy supply. AI technology relies on data centers to function, infrastructure that is highly energy-intensive. For the AI industry to grow, massive amounts of new energy systems will need to come online. "Energy supply is constrained globally due to the significant increase in demand for, and limited availability of, energy to power AI compute," SpaceX's IPO prospectus points out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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