Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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14.09.2026 13:59:00

2 Numbers Matter More to Alphabet Stock's Performance Than Anything Else Right Now

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) established its all-time high price in May. Since that peak, shares have fallen 15% (as of Sept. 11). The latest dip hasn't gotten in the way of what has been a fantastic run.

The Magnificent Seven stock has still soared 43% in the past 12 months. Over the past three years, the shares are up a noteworthy 150%. It can be mind-boggling to see a business of this scale continue to put up these kinds of outsize returns.

To understand what's driving the momentum, investors should focus on two key numbers. I believe these data points matter more to the Alphabet thesis than anything else right now.

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