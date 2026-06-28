NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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28.06.2026 10:25:00

2 Nvidia-Owned Stocks Investors Should Buy Now

Nvidia has emerged as one of the great success stories in tech in the 2020s. So successful is the company that it has boosted other companies by forming partnerships and buying their stock directly. Such is the case with Intel and Nebius, whose stocks have gained around 480% and 410%, respectively, over the last year.Fortunately, these are not the only stocks in Nvidia's portfolio. Thanks to key partnerships, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) have begun moving higher. Here's why these stocks are on track to be the next big winners in Nvidia's portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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