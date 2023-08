2 of My Stocks Just Posted Disappointing Earnings -- Here's What I'm Doing With Them Now

Let's face it. If you own a portfolio of dozens of stocks, especially if some of them are earlier-stage or fast-growing companies, at some point you're going to deal with a disappointing earnings report. Two of my stocks just reported some disappointing numbers, sending shares down by more than 20%. Here's the full story, and what I'm planning to do.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 7, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 8, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel