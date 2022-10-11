|
11.10.2022 16:20:00
2 of the Best Buys Among Cannabis Stocks Right Now
Picking cannabis stocks is tricky right now, with the industry gripped by a downward trend in the market. It's not a new phenomenon either; over the past three years, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF have dropped 70% and 76%, respectively. A recent market research report by Facts and Factors expects global legal medical and recreational marijuana revenue to cross $97 million by 2026, from $22 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% between 2021 and 2026. Few argue about the future growth in the industry. But until federal legalization occurs, there's going to be quite a bit of a shakeout, with some companies rising to the top and others failing or being swallowed up by larger competitors.That makes it more important than ever to invest in cannabis companies that have been on a path toward maintaining solid sales growth, such as Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). They are among the few multi-state operators (MSOs) who showed sequential and year-over-year growth in revenue in their most recent quarters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,00
|-0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.