24.08.2022 16:08:00
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks are a great way to earn passive income, but they offer another benefit as well. Companies that generate enough cash to consistently pay a dividend tend to be highly profitable. That often translates into market-beating returns for shareholders, especially when those companies raise their dividends regularly.For instance, dividend payers Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) generated a total return of 304% and 110%, respectively, over the last five years, while the S&P 500 gained just 84%. In addition to market-beating returns, Microsoft and American Tower have also made a habit of raising their dividends on a consistent basis. That makes these stocks a great option for investors looking to generate sustainable passive income.Here's what you should know about these two dividend stocks.Continue reading
