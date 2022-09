2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It takes more than a portfolio of well-chosen stocks to make money in the market. Investors must also learn to focus on the big picture. Countless variables impact stock prices over short periods of time, but companies that consistently post strong financial results tend to generate market-beating returns for patient shareholders in the long run.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are excellent examples. Both companies have grown sales and profits like clockwork in recent years, and both stocks have crushed the S&P 500 over the last decade. More importantly, Microsoft and Costco benefit from certain competitive advantages that should keep them near the forefront of their industries for years to come.All this means both growth stocks are worth buying today. Here's what you should know.Continue reading