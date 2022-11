2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run. Two such businesses that could potentially help produce exceptional, long-term returns are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Let's see why. Defying tough macro conditions, MercadoLibre reported another outstanding result. In the third quarter of 2022, its e-commerce business saw the number of unique buyers grow by about 10%. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) -- the total monetary value of all transactions on its platform -- rose 32% in constant currency (18% in U.S. dollars), accelerating from the past quarter's jump of 26%. The company maintained strong momentum in its top three key markets of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, where the GMV grew 87%, 20%, and 23%, respectively.Continue reading