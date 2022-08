2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits have attracted plenty of attention from investors in 2022, primarily because of the high-profile companies that have chosen to implement them. So far, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify, and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) have all reduced their stock price using a stock split, with Tesla set to join them on Wednesday, Aug. 24. When a company generates a substantial amount of value over the long term, its price per share can soar to the point where it costs hundreds (even thousands) of dollars to purchase a single share. Such high share prices can place the company out of reach or off the radar of some smaller investors, resulting in large funds and institutions holding most of the stock. A stock split increases the number of shares in circulation for a given company and, in turn, proportionally reduces the price per share an equal amount. It's important to remember, though, that stock splits are purely cosmetic; they don't add or subtract any intrinsic value from the company itself.