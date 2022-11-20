|
20.11.2022 14:05:00
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Despite the epic crypto market meltdown, two of the biggest crypto investors in the world are doubling down on their crypto bets. On Nov. 16, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced his country would be buying one Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) per day, every day, starting on Nov. 17. Almost immediately afterward, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun announced he would adopt the same Bitcoin strategy.This Bitcoin strategy is, quite frankly, the ultimate way to dollar-cost average into crypto. Both investors are committed to buying Bitcoin every day, at approximately the same dollar amount, regardless of market conditions. And both are adding to already massive Bitcoin positions. El Salvador, for example, has already invested more than $100 million into Bitcoin. So is a similar type of strategy right for the average investor?Dollar-cost averaging has already proven to be a successful strategy with equity investors, and growing evidence suggests a dollar-cost averaging strategy could be successful for Bitcoin investors. In a standard dollar-cost averaging strategy, you invest the same preset amount on a regular basis (such as weekly or monthly), regardless of market conditions. This removes the emotion from investing and eliminates the perils of trying to time the market. Instead of worrying about daily moves upward or downward, investors continue to buy on a regular schedule.Continue reading
