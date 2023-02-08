2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. But not all companies are struggling to keep their growth stories alive in the challenging climate. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising.The global cybersecurity market is just over $200 billion in size today and is expected to grow to more than half a trillion dollars by 2030. And more of this spending is shifting to cloud-based cybersecurity solutions.That's where CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) comes in. Its Falcon platform uses crowdsourced data (hence the company name) and AI technology to detect and neutralize threats. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.Continue reading