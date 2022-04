2 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks in the World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Each year Fortune publishes a list of the 100 fastest-growing companies. The rankings are based on revenue, profits, and stock returns, and the list is limited to domestic and international businesses that trade on major U.S. stock exchanges. In the 2021 report, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, but they ranked as the top two tech companies.That recognition is certainly prestigious, but are both stocks still worth buying? Let's take a closer look.