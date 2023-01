2 of the Largest Banks in the World Expect the Fed to Cut Interest Rates in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A big question on the minds of investors this year is the trajectory of interest rates. As inflation soared last year, the Federal Reserve rapidly raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, from practically zero at the beginning of the year to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.Now there are signs that inflation is cooling, but many investors are still unsure about how much more the Fed will raise rates. Some believe the Fed is almost done with its rate-hiking campaign. Some believe inflation will be more persistent than initially thought and the Fed will keep having to raise rates higher than expected.And others believe the Fed's intense interest rate hikes will dramatically slow growth once they fully kick in and lead the Fed to cut rates. Interestingly, two of the largest banks in the world are now in this camp. Here's why.Continue reading