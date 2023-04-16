|
16.04.2023 16:31:00
2 of the Lowest-Risk Dividend Stocks in the World
Dividends can be a reliable way to generate passive income. However, not all companies have the financial fortitude to maintain their dividends during tough times. That's why investors need to ensure the companies paying them dividends can sustain those payouts over the long haul.One way to measure a dividend's risk is to examine the underlying company's bond rating. Companies with higher bond ratings have a lower risk of reducing their dividends during an economic downturn. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) currently have the best credit in the world, meaning Investors can bank on their dividend payments.Johnson & Johnson has one of the healthiest financial profiles in the world. The healthcare giant ended last year with $24 billion of cash and marketable securities against $40 billion of debt. That put its net debt at around $16 billion. It's an easily affordable level for a company that produced $17 billion of free cash flow last year. That fortress-like balance sheet is why Johnson & Johnson has AAA-rated credit, higher than that of the U.S. government. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!