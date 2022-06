2 of the Nasdaq's Best Long-Term Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq is falling and in bear market territory. That much is obvious. What may not be so obvious, however, is which stocks on the exchange are likely to bounce back from their steep sell-offs. Many growth stocks on the Nasdaq were trading at inflated premiums for far too long, and a correction was likely overdue.But there are a couple of stocks that stand out as potential bargains over the long run. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both have promising futures beyond just this year and the next. Their potential in the years ahead is what makes these stocks among the best buys out there for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading