2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Owning high-quality dividend stocks has helped me navigate through market volatility over the years, and most especially in 2022. While nobody can be sure where markets will be heading in the next few weeks, months, or years, the direction of great dividend stocks' payouts is much more certain. And that trajectory is an upward one.More than two dozen of the stocks within my portfolio are Dividend Aristocrats. These are stocks that are both components of the S&P 500 index and have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Here are two dividend stocks that offer payouts among the safest in the world.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading