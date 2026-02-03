NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
03.02.2026 02:05:00
2 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
When searching for prospective dividend stocks, investors often have to compromise between high yield, dividend track record, dividend growth rate, and dividend affordability.After all, even if a company generates gobs of free cash flow (FCF) that supports a rapidly rising payout, it can still have a low yield if the stock price does well -- which has been the case with companies like Broadcom. Conversely, some companies have artificially high yields because their stock prices have fallen, thereby boosting yields, which can give the illusion that the company has a solid dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
