2 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be smart investments. Over the last 50 years, the average dividend-paying stock in the S&P 500 has beaten that broader market index (9.2% average annual total return, versus 7.7%, according to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research). The highest returns came from companies that grew their dividends (10.2%, versus 6.6% for companies with no change to their dividend policies). Given their penchant for dividend growth, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) are wise investments for those seeking to put a little capital to work right now . They should continue producing attractive (and growing) dividend income, giving them the power to deliver strong total returns.Enterprise Products Partners has a magnificent track record of growing its payout. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently delivered its 25th straight year of distribution growth -- its entire history as a public company. Continue reading