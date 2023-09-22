|
22.09.2023 23:29:00
2 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
If you have $200 to invest and are looking for safe and attractive dividends, you'll want to dig into the midstream sector. Two standouts in North America are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), with ultra-high yields of 7.4% and 7.5%, respectively. And both can be bought for less than $50 per share. Here's a quick look at each of these reliable income investments.Master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners has increased its distribution for 25 consecutive years. As noted, it offers investors an extremely attractive distribution yield of 7.4%. That's covered by distributable cash flow 1.8 times over, leaving a lot of room for adversity before there's a risk of a cut. And it has an investment-grade balance sheet.
