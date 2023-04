2 of These 3 Stocks Are Lifting the Dow, but 1 Is Holding It Back

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has immersed itself in the financial reports that hundreds of companies are releasing. After having seen pressure throughout much of this week, investors got themselves in a better mood on Thursday morning. Futures contracts signaled a potential triple-digit rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).A trio of Dow Jones Industrials components reported their financial results Thursday morning. Although Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) posted solid advances that helped contribute to the Dow's early gains, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) wasn't able to join in the party. Below, you'll get the highlights of all three reports.Shares of Merck climbed more than 2% Thursday morning. The drugmaker saw declining results because of falling demand for its COVID-19-related products, but strength elsewhere in its portfolio gave investors confidence about its future path.Continue reading