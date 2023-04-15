2 Old-School Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The hottest tech stocks of the pandemic era have largely turned into the biggest losers of the post-pandemic period. Some of the companies that saw their shares plummet have meaningful competitive advantages and could grow into tech giants in the coming years and decades. But expectations got out of hand, and the result has been a brutal reckoning.While investing in the next big thing can be exciting, you're most likely going to be wrong. Instead of taking big risks, one option is to stick to old-school tech stocks. International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) aren't particularly thrilling companies, and Intel specifically is facing a slew of problems. But both look like great long-term bets for investors willing to buy and hold.Century-old tech giant IBM has spent the past decade remaking itself for the era of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The enterprise-focused company has landed on hybrid cloud computing as its core strategy. With the mega-acquisition of Red Hat in 2019, IBM's hybrid cloud platform is tough to beat.