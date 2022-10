2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock prices have fallen sharply on recession fears this year, causing the Nasdaq Composite to slip deep into a bear market. In fact, the tech-heavy index has fallen nearly 36% from its November peak, marking its largest decline in the last decade.Many individual stocks are in the same boat. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices fall 66% and 33%, respectively. Neither stock has suffered a worse loss at any point in the past 10 years. But both companies are still backed by a solid investment thesis, making this a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading