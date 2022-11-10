|
10.11.2022 11:27:00
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Over the past year, macroeconomic conditions have helped push the broader market indexes, including Nasdaq Composite, deep into bear market territory. The tech-centric index has been hit the hardest, down roughly 35% since late last year, marking its steepest decline in more than 10 years.Many of the individual stocks that make up the index have suffered even worse declines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been brutalized, falling 41% and 58%, respectively, during the same timeframe. Neither of these stocks has experienced a decline of this magnitude in more than 10 years.That said, investors that can view the opportunity separate from the stock price stand to profit from these once-in-a-decade buying opportunities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
