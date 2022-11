2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, macroeconomic conditions have helped push the broader market indexes, including Nasdaq Composite, deep into bear market territory. The tech-centric index has been hit the hardest, down roughly 35% since late last year, marking its steepest decline in more than 10 years.Many of the individual stocks that make up the index have suffered even worse declines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been brutalized, falling 41% and 58%, respectively, during the same timeframe. Neither of these stocks has experienced a decline of this magnitude in more than 10 years.That said, investors that can view the opportunity separate from the stock price stand to profit from these once-in-a-decade buying opportunities.Continue reading