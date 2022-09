2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in growth stocks has been a painful experience for the last two years. Well before the broad market peaked at the end of 2021, many smaller software and technology stocks took a beating and are down as much as 50%, 70%, and in some cases more than 80% from all-time highs.While not a fun experience if you own these companies, major dips can provide rare buying opportunities with stocks trading at significant discounts.Here's why both Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) and Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are once-in-a-generation buying opportunities right now. Continue reading